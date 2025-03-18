Homebuilders sign foundation of 2025 St. Jude Dream Home before floors installed

BATON ROUGE — This year’s St. Jude Dream Home hit a major milestone Tuesday.

Builders signed the concrete foundation of this year’s home before the actual floors were installed at the Oak Colony Drive home.

Representatives from St. Jude said they wanted to give the builders and sponsors a chance to leave their mark on the home.

“Just kinda a celebration that the house is almost done; the campaign is really ramping up at this point. So we're really just getting excited, really getting everyone involved… kinda leaving a piece of themselves in this house,” St. Jude development specialist Clay Hudson said.

Like last year, this year’s home is being built by Alvarez Construction and will feature five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a state-of-the-art kitchen.

Tickets for the Dream Home giveaway are on sale now and can be bought here.

Each ticket purchase goes directly to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Their goal—and ours—is to achieve a 100% survival rate for pediatric cancer. St. Jude has treated children with cancer in all 50 states and around the world at zero cost to families, and ticket purchases help them continue to do so.

The giveaway is on June 6 and will be broadcast on WBRZ.