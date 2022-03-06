83°
Home health caretaker accused of stealing patient debit card
BATON ROUGE – Police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a home health caretaker accused of taking a patient's debit card and making purchases.
According to Baton Rouge Police, 24-year-old Allison Monique Taylor is wanted for access device fraud, unauthorized use of an access card, theft and exploitation of the infirm.
Police are asking anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts to call the BRPD Financial Crimes Division at 225-389-3871.
