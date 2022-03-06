83°
Home health caretaker accused of stealing patient debit card

5 years 11 months 1 week ago Thursday, March 24 2016 Mar 24, 2016 March 24, 2016 10:32 AM March 24, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a home health caretaker accused of taking a patient's debit card and making purchases.

According to Baton Rouge Police, 24-year-old Allison Monique Taylor is wanted for access device fraud, unauthorized use of an access card, theft and exploitation of the infirm.

Police are asking anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts to call the BRPD Financial Crimes Division at 225-389-3871.

