Home a/c unit in need of part swap damaged beyond repair, home warranty company at center troubles

BATON ROUGE - Throughout the hottest months of the year, one Baton Rouge family has been without air conditioning.

Linda Brown moved into the home with her family in 2015 and, at the same time, signed up with Home Warranty of America in the event any of their appliances broke. In May 2025, their air conditioning unit stopped working.

Brown filed a claim online, and a few days later, Comfort Air in Hammond diagnosed the problem.

"They were going to change the coils and some other piece on there," Brown said.

There were several other visits following that one.

"Every time they came back out here, they didn't have the parts," she said.

Then the problem got bigger. In early June, while Brown was at work, Comfort Air came to her home, disconnected the unit, and left with it on a truck. When they brought it back, the unit was broken beyond repair.

Home Warranty of America sent a new company out to diagnose the problem. They informed Brown that the unit would have to be replaced, but she was on the hook for "non-covered" costs.

In an email, the company "negotiated a flat rate with our technicians for these non-covered expenses, which may include necessary modifications such as ductwork, copper, drain, or electrical adjustments to support your new equipment."

The cost was $3,301.

"I'm not doing it; I don't feel like it's right that I have to pay the damages for the vendor they sent out that destroyed the unit when it was supposed to be a simple fix!" said Brown.

These past few months have been hot, uncomfortable, and stressful.

"All night I'm hot, I leave from here and I'm frustrated, I come home it's hot," she said.

The Browns purchased a couple of window units to keep the upstairs cool and keep fans running 24/7 on the lower level.

"This is what we're dealing with and nothing from Home Warranty," she said.

On September 23, 2 On Your Side contacted Home Warranty of America. There have been several phone conversations since, acknowledging receipt of the requested information, but no response regarding the claim and the current situation.

Comfort Air did not return a phone call on Friday.