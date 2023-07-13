Hollywood strike has major Louisiana consequences

BATON ROUGE - After 4 weeks of negotiating workers pay, the union representing more than 160,000 actors, models, and performers is officially set to strike.

The work stoppage could affect Baton Rouge, where many film productions will shut down.

"We've already felt it in the last 73 days with the writer's strike," Celtic Studio Executive Director Kevin O'Neil said. "So any new pages, new scripts, late night shows, and now with the SAG strike, it's essentially going to shut down major motion pictures and television across the world, because you can't shoot without actors."

While it's the actors who are on strike, everyone else working on movies and television shows have to stop working now, too.

"So it affects everybody, and it affects everybody nationwide and worldwide in our business," O'Neil said.

Scott Sullivan is an independent movie maker and CEO of Sulliscope films. He says the strike could be an opportunity for others producing independent films, which are staffed by workers who aren't part of the union.

"Especially for us as independent film makers in Baton Rouge, we have to reframe how we go about operating," Sullivan said. "While it could be hurtful to us, it could also present some wide open windows for us to walk through."

For Celtic Studios, the plan moving forward is to use this time to expose more people to film, helping to rebuild the industry.

"Creativity is great, but at the end of the day we're entrepreneurs, we're business people," Sullivan said.