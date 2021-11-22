Holly Clegg's Holiday Countdown: December 17, 2015

BATON ROUGE- This week on 2une In, John Pastorek introduced another segment of the holiday countdown with Holly Clegg. The two holiday helpers were back in the kitchen preparing a mouth-watering dessert that's guaranteed to have your Christmas guests begging for more.



Check out the video to find out more about this week's holiday recipe and be sure to watch 2une In next week for another Holly Clegg holiday segment.



Easy Chocolate Truffles Dipped in White Chocolate - from Too Hot in the Kitchen: Close your eyes for this bite of ecstasy-only three ingredients using your favorite familiar chocolate cookie. Make ahead and enjoy this rich and satisfying treat.



Makes 4 1/2 dozen truffles



1 (1 pound 2-ounce) package chocolate sandwich cookies

1 (8-ounce) package reduced-fat cream cheese

1 cup white chocolate chips



Directions:

1. In food processor, combine chocolate sandwich cookies and cream cheese, pulsing until mixture forms a ball. Shape mixture into 1-inch balls and place on baking sheet lined with wax paper. Refrigerate 1 hour.

2. In microwave-safe dish, microwave white chocolate chips for one minute, remove and stir until melted and creamy. Dip top of each ball in white chocolate and return to wax paper. Refrigerate until white chocolate hardens. Once truffles are hardened, can transfer to resealable plastic bag. Keep refrigerated.



Nutritional information per serving: Calories 76 Calories from fat 47% Fat 4g Saturated Fat 2g Cholesterol 3mg Sodium 70mg Carbohydrate 9g Dietary Fiber 0g Sugars 6g Protein 1g Dietary Exchanges: 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 fat

If you plan to purchase any of Holly Clegg's cookbooks use the shopping code WBRZ25 for 25% off.