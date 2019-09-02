Holly Clegg celebrates wedding anniversary amid battle with cancer

BATON ROUGE - A well-known Baton Rouge food writer battling stomach cancer celebrated a significant milestone over the weekend.

Holly Clegg celebrated 40 years of marriage with her husband Sunday.

"When Holly went into hospice she set herself a goal to make it to September 1, her and Mike’s wedding anniversary," a post of Clegg's Facebook read. "Today, they celebrate 40 years of unconditional love and 40 years of bliss!"

From cooking up delicious meals to writing bestselling cookbooks, Clegg is a household name in Louisiana.

She has sold more than one million copies of her cookbooks and has been featured on numerous local and national television newscasts, including WBRZ segments.

Back in July Varsity Theatre held an event to benefit Clegg's cancer research fund. The Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund was created to raise awareness for treatment. Thanks to the event $165,000 was raised.