Holiday traffic alert: Monitor live WBRZ traffic map, get updates all day here

BATON ROUGE - Holiday traffic is expected to cause delays through Baton Rouge Wednesday.

Already Wednesday morning, I-110 South was closed near Evangeline Street because of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. The crash so badly damaged the semi's fuel tanks, it began to leak. Fuel spilled on the interstate, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

Crews spent Wednesday morning cleaning up the mess. The interstate reopened around noon.

