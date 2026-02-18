70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

4 hours 50 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, February 18 2026 Feb 18, 2026 February 18, 2026 4:36 AM February 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The new I-10 on and off ramps at Pecue Ln open to traffic today. This marks the completion of the I-10/ Pecue interchange project.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:30a: Disabled vehicle in East Baton Rouge on Beechwood Drive at Greenwell S.; CLEARED

6:30a: Accident With Injury in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy SB at Connells Village Ln; CLEARED

8a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB between Oneal Ln/Hwy 3245/Exit 7 and Millerville Rd/Exit 6; CLEARED

