70°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The new I-10 on and off ramps at Pecue Ln open to traffic today. This marks the completion of the I-10/ Pecue interchange project.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:30a: Disabled vehicle in East Baton Rouge on Beechwood Drive at Greenwell S.; CLEARED
6:30a: Accident With Injury in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy SB at Connells Village Ln; CLEARED
Trending News
8a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB between Oneal Ln/Hwy 3245/Exit 7 and Millerville Rd/Exit 6; CLEARED
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies seeking diesel thief
-
New Roads celebrates Mardi Gras on False River
-
Southern University issues statement on death of the Rev. Jesse Jackson
-
After announcing delay, highway department says Pecue Lane exit on I-10 will...
-
Man jailed for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at St. Gabriel home...
Sports Video
-
High school playoff soccer quarterfinal games
-
LSU to wear jersey patch sponsored by Australian oil and gas company...
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...