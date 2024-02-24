69°
Holiday thief arrested after allegedly stealing packages from homes

5 years 2 months 3 days ago Saturday, December 22 2018 Dec 22, 2018 December 22, 2018 11:57 AM December 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: According to the Sheriff's Office, a tip received from the public led to the arrest of 25-year-old Terri Huser overnight.

Huser was located in the 9000 block of Tiger Bend Road around 12:00 a.m. Saturday. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on numerous outstanding warrants.

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman accused of stealing packages from local homes.

The latest theft was reported Friday in the University Club subdivision. Investigators received surveillance footage of 25-year-old Terri Huser outside the victim's home. Authorities say Huser is suspected in several other cases.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the sheriff’s office at 389-5000.

