Holiday thief arrested after allegedly stealing packages from homes
UPDATE: According to the Sheriff's Office, a tip received from the public led to the arrest of 25-year-old Terri Huser overnight.
Huser was located in the 9000 block of Tiger Bend Road around 12:00 a.m. Saturday. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on numerous outstanding warrants.
*************
BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman accused of stealing packages from local homes.
The latest theft was reported Friday in the University Club subdivision. Investigators received surveillance footage of 25-year-old Terri Huser outside the victim's home. Authorities say Huser is suspected in several other cases.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the sheriff’s office at 389-5000.
