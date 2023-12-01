Holiday festivities around the Greater Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - It's the start of December, which means it's time for holiday season events. Here's a list of events to kickoff the festive season.

FRIDAY, DEC. 1

-- Downtown Festival of Lights

4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

North Boulevard Town Square

200 North Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 70801

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

-- The Stay Fit & Jolly Christmas Parade in Baker

10:00 a.m.

Starts at Groom Rd. and Plank Rd. and ends at Baker City Hall

-- The Walker Christmas Parade

11:00 a.m.

Starts at Walker High School, and ends at Palmetto Rd.

-- The 37th annual Christmas in Central Parade

8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Joor Rd.

Map of road closures listed here

--All is Bright: A Hometown Christmas in Plaquemine

4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

NEXT WEEK

DEC. 9TH

-- Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2023

4:00 p.m.

The parade starts at 5:30 P.M. at River Rd. at North Blvd., and ends at Lafayette.

DEC. 10TH

-- Morganza's 3rd Annual Country Christmas Parade

Morganza High School front lawn

*** WAS ORIGINALLY DEC. 3 BUT HAS SINCE BEEN RESCHEDULED***





