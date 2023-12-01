Latest Weather Blog
Holiday festivities around the Greater Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - It's the start of December, which means it's time for holiday season events. Here's a list of events to kickoff the festive season.
FRIDAY, DEC. 1
-- Downtown Festival of Lights
4 p.m.- 8 p.m.
North Boulevard Town Square
200 North Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 70801
SATURDAY, DEC. 2
-- The Stay Fit & Jolly Christmas Parade in Baker
10:00 a.m.
Starts at Groom Rd. and Plank Rd. and ends at Baker City Hall
-- The Walker Christmas Parade
11:00 a.m.
Starts at Walker High School, and ends at Palmetto Rd.
-- The 37th annual Christmas in Central Parade
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Joor Rd.
Map of road closures listed here
--All is Bright: A Hometown Christmas in Plaquemine
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
NEXT WEEK
DEC. 9TH
-- Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2023
4:00 p.m.
The parade starts at 5:30 P.M. at River Rd. at North Blvd., and ends at Lafayette.
DEC. 10TH
-- Morganza's 3rd Annual Country Christmas Parade
Morganza High School front lawn
*** WAS ORIGINALLY DEC. 3 BUT HAS SINCE BEEN RESCHEDULED***
