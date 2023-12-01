66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Holiday festivities around the Greater Baton Rouge area

2 hours 45 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, December 01 2023 Dec 1, 2023 December 01, 2023 4:07 AM December 01, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Phoenix Plum

BATON ROUGE - It's the start of December, which means it's time for holiday season events. Here's a list of events to kickoff the festive season.

FRIDAY, DEC. 1

-- Downtown Festival of Lights

4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

North Boulevard Town Square

200 North Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Trending News

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

-- The Stay Fit & Jolly Christmas Parade in Baker

10:00 a.m.

Starts at Groom Rd. and Plank Rd. and ends at Baker City Hall

-- The Walker Christmas Parade

11:00 a.m.

Starts at Walker High School, and ends at Palmetto Rd.

-- The 37th annual Christmas in Central Parade 

8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Joor Rd. 
Map of road closures listed here

--All is Bright: A Hometown Christmas in Plaquemine

4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

NEXT WEEK

DEC. 9TH

-- Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2023

4:00 p.m.

The parade starts at 5:30 P.M. at River Rd. at North Blvd., and ends at Lafayette.

DEC. 10TH

-- Morganza's 3rd Annual Country Christmas Parade

Morganza High School front lawn

*** WAS ORIGINALLY DEC. 3 BUT HAS SINCE BEEN RESCHEDULED***


Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days