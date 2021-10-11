83°
Holden woman killed trying to cross I-12 Sunday

Monday, October 11 2021
HOLDEN - A woman was killed Sunday night (Oct. 10) attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish. The pedestrian was identified by Louisiana State Police as 45-year-old, Kimberly Stanton of Holden.

Stanton died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that collided with her was not injured.

State Police routinely take toxicology samples from the parties involved to determine if any substances or drugs played a role in the deadly incident.

