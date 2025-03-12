Wearin' of the Green delayed due to inclement weather forecast

BATON ROUGE - The annual Wearin' of the Green Parade has been rescheduled due to an inclement weather forecast for Saturday.

The parade was scheduled to roll on Saturday at 10 a.m., but due to rain in the forecast, this time has been shifted and the parade will now start on Sunday at noon. The Shamrock Run will also run at the same time.

The decision was not made lightly, parade officials said, and that the opinions of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, the EBR Mayor's Office, local law enforcement, State Climatologist Jay Grimes and local meteorologists were heavily considered.

"Since the first Wearin’ of the Green Parade in 1986 historical weather almanac records show there has never been a threat quite like this one. We all remember the years of light rain, heavy rain, bitter cold, and just a couple of years ago - sleet," the statement from parade officials read.

