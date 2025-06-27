NOLA escapee Antoine Massey recaptured; one inmate still on the run

NEW ORLEANS — Escaped inmate Antoine Massey was recaptured Friday after escaping from a New Orleans jail more than a month ago, leaving only one more inmate wanted by authorities.

Massey, 33, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the Hollygrove neighborhood of New Orleans. State Police said that Massey will be transported to a secure state correctional facility outside of the area.

Massey's recapture comes after he made a series of social media posts claiming he was let out of jail and that he is innocent.

Massey was one of 10 inmates who escaped the Orleans Parish jail on May 16. Since their escape, the rest of the inmates were recaptured by authorities, including Lenton Vanburen, who was apprehended in Baton Rouge.

Massey was arrested in March on vehicle theft and domestic abuse battery charges. Before the jailbreak, he was also wanted in St. Tammany Parish on suspicion of rape and kidnapping. A judge issued a protective order in Orleans Parish and he had not entered a plea before the escape.

The final escapee, Derrick Groves, is still wanted. There is a $50,000 reward for any information that could lead to his arrest.

Since the escape, more than a dozen people have been arrested for helping the men escape, including jail maintenance worker Sterling Williams, who is accused of helping the inmates escape by shutting off plumbing, and fellow inmate Trevon Williams, who allegedly helped the other inmates escape the facility.