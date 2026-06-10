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Motorcyclist critically injured after crash on Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs

2 hours 23 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, June 09 2026 Jun 9, 2026 June 09, 2026 9:57 PM June 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash on Magnolia Beach Road, emergency officials confirmed to WBRZ on Tuesday night.

Officials received the call around 9:33 p.m., with the crash happening between a vehicle and a motorcycle at Plainview Road and Magnolia Beach Road.

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Emergency officials said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

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