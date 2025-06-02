'I was let out:' Escaped inmate Antoine Massey pleads for legal help in new Instagram video

NEW ORLEANS - Law enforcement is investigating a series of social media videos featuring escaped inmate Antione Massey pleading his innocence and asking for legal representation.

The videos were posted to the _007chucky account Monday afternoon, which gained more than 1,500 followers in less than an hour.

Massey escaped from the Orleans Parish jail May 16 with nine other people. In the newly-posted videos, he says that he was let out.

“I’m one of the ones that was let out of Orleans Parish jail where they said I escaped, right?" he said in the videos.

He says that he shouldn't have been in the jail either way and that the report made against him was proved to be a false report.

Massey, 32, was arrested in March on vehicle theft and domestic abuse battery charges. Before the jail break, he was also wanted in St. Tammany Parish on suspicion of rape and kidnapping. A judge issued a protective order in Orleans Parish and he had not entered a plea before the escape.

Another escapee, Derrick Groves, is also still wanted by authorities. Both men have a $50,000 reward for any information leading to their arrests.

So far, more than a dozen people have been arrested for allegedly assisting the escapees. Among them were jail maintenance worker Sterling Williams, who is accused of helping the inmates escape by shutting off plumbing, and fellow inmate Trevon Williams, who allegedly helped the other inmates escape the facility.