Baton Rouge man accused of assisting escaped New Orleans inmate bonds out, arrested on drug charges

BATON ROUGE - Livingston Parish deputies arrested a Baton Rouge man on drug and contraband charges Saturday, one day after he bonded out of jail after being arrested for allegedly assisting an escaped New Orleans inmate.

Vi Duc Nguyen was booked Tuesday in Baton Rouge for one count of accessories after the fact and one count of simple escape after allegedly reserving a motel room for escaped New Orleans inmate Lenton Vanburen Jr. He posted a $15,000 bond Friday.

Livingston deputies then arrested Nguyen on Saturday on charges including introducing contraband to a prison, as well as multiple drug manufacturing and distribution charges. His total bond is set for $126,500, LPSO records indicate.