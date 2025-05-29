Reward for remaining two escaped New Orleans inmates more than doubles

NEW ORLEANS - Thursday, officials gave an update regarding the search for two remaining missing inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish Jail earlier this month, with the current reward for any information leading to their arrests more than doubling.

The escape happened on May 16, and ten inmates escaped from the jail. As of Thursday, 16 additional people have been arrested and accused of assisting the inmates in their escape.

The New Orleans Police Department and other law enforcement agencies held a press conference Thursday morning at 11 a.m. to give an update on the search for the remaining two inmates: Derrick Groves and Antoine Massey.

They stressed the importance of submitting any information you think may be relevant to the men's whereabouts and commended those who made the decision to do so.

Additionally, anyone who gives information leading to their arrests could receive a $50,000 reward, up from the previous $20,000 number.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers or to your local law enforcement.