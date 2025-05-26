Latest Weather Blog
Three New Orleans jail escapees captured Monday, two still on the run
BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from the Orleans Parish jail are back in custody. One of them, Lenton Vanburen, was picked up in Baton Rouge and the other two, Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald, were arrested in Walker County, Texas.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Vanburen was spotted at the Hammond Aire Plaza on Monday afternoon. He was taken into custody while sitting on a bench outside a department store.
He was originally incarcerated on charges of parole violation, possession of firearm by felon and illegal carrying of a weapon.
Five people, 48-year-old Lenton Vanburen Sr., 41-year-old Angel McKay, 18-year-old Patricia Vanburen, 27-year-old Tyshanea Randolph and 28-year-old Lenika Vanburen were arrested for helping the escaped inmate while he was on the run.
Law enforcement is still searching for escapees Derrick Groves and Antoine Massey.
