Newly rebuilt Baker High School to welcome back students on first day

BAKER - Baker High School is welcoming back students to its newly rebuilt facility after the flood of 2016 left most of the building beyond repair. Principal Dr. Candance Adams Russell says that she is excited to see students' reactions to the new and improved building.

"I'm just excited for not only our students, faculty and staff. I'm excited for our entire community because this has been a long time coming," she said.

The school is offering a new jumpstart program in broadcasting and students can also earn an Associates degree in process technology before they graduate.

"My vision is to have a buffet of opportunities for our students here. I want them to be able to choose what they want to do," Adams Russell said.

Principal Adams Russell also addressed safety and learning concerns parents may have. She wants to remind them to make sure their kids are following the school's guidelines on the mesh/clear bag policy and to make sure they are arriving to school on time.

Along with every other school in Baker, this one has a single point of entry. The school will continue to implement metal detectors and phone confiscation upon entry. As for learning concerns, each classroom's layout is designed to meet the needs of each course and to promote collaboration among students.

"Student achievement is our number one goal, but with that we want to ensure students are safe and we also want to take into account their social and emotional learning," she said.

Not only does Baker High have to prepare for changes to their school, but also changes that may happen statewide such as the posting of the Ten Commandments in public schools, which is still up in the air.

"At this time, we are waiting on guidance from the state," Principal Adams Russell said.

The Baker School District's first day of school is Monday, Aug. 12