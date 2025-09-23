Hit-and-run driver accused of injuring 8 in Ponchatoula wreck arrested

PONCHATOULA — A 69-year-old man was accused of causing an accident that hurt eight people, including three children, and lying to police afterward.

Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said two trucks and a car collided on U.S. 51 North near St. Patrick's Boulevard on Monday night.

Layrisson said Anthony Conley was one of the nine people, including a 2-year-old, 5-year-old and 7-year-old, who were involved in the wreck.

When police arrived at the scene, Conley told officers he was a passenger in one of the trucks. Through investigation, it was determined that he was actually the driver and sole occupant.

Conley was arrested for hit and run, obstruction of justice, eight counts of negligent injuring and operating a vehicle on a suspended license.