Latest Weather Blog
Hit-and-run driver accused of injuring 8 in Ponchatoula wreck arrested
PONCHATOULA — A 69-year-old man was accused of causing an accident that hurt eight people, including three children, and lying to police afterward.
Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said two trucks and a car collided on U.S. 51 North near St. Patrick's Boulevard on Monday night.
Layrisson said Anthony Conley was one of the nine people, including a 2-year-old, 5-year-old and 7-year-old, who were involved in the wreck.
When police arrived at the scene, Conley told officers he was a passenger in one of the trucks. Through investigation, it was determined that he was actually the driver and sole occupant.
Trending News
Conley was arrested for hit and run, obstruction of justice, eight counts of negligent injuring and operating a vehicle on a suspended license.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Inaugural Port Allen Rodeo
-
SU Human Jukebox gets ready to face off against JSU Sonic Boom...
-
2une In Previews: Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home hosting grief...
-
Business leaders partner with organization for second-chance hiring forum for former inmates
-
70 for 70: Kitty Kimball made history as first woman on La....
Sports Video
-
New Pointe Coupee stadium to be named after Patrick Queen
-
LSU football to face Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in new...
-
LSU will not play Alabama yearly in SEC's new 9-game conference football...
-
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford
-
Ju'Juan Johnson makes most of opportunity