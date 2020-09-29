Hiker dies after falling from cliff while posing for photo

Photo: Oregon State Police via CNN

ARCH CAPE, OR - A man fell from a cliff's edge into the ocean while posing for a photograph in Oregon's Oswald West State Park.

The incident happened Sunday along the Devil's Cauldron Trail at the park, according to CNN. Officials identified the victim as Steven Gastelum, 43.

Investigators with Oregon State Police believe a tree limb broke and sent Gastelum plummeting about 100 feet into the water below.

A US Coast Guard helicopter later located him, and rescuers brought him back to shore. He was taken to a hospital here he was pronounced dead.