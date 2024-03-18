Highway crews trying again to slow traffic on Atchafalaya bridge; next phase of work starts now

RAMAH — Louisiana road crews are trying again to slow motorists on Interstate 10's Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

As reported by WBRZ last week, the posted speed limit will be 60 mph for all vehicles, a change from when truckers had to drive 55. Trucks will still be restricted to the right lane.

Despite the 60 mph limit, it was the rare driver that would take 18 minutes to cross the 18-mile bridge. Crews will install speed detection devices to enforce the limits.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is spending $591,040 on the project. Workers will need to close lanes at times between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until the work is completed.

Louisiana lawmakers in 2022 declared the route a Highway Safety Corridor in an effort to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities along the elevated roadway between Ramah and Henderson. Legislators directed DOTD to add speed limit signs, install cameras and issue warnings and citations.

Details of the speed safety camera system are still being worked out.

The project should be completed in June.