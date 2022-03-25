70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Highway cable barriers saved lives in deadly I-10 bus crash

17 hours 31 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, March 24 2022 Mar 24, 2022 March 24, 2022 6:49 PM March 24, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paris Flannigan

BATON ROUGE - Questions about what led to a fiery bus crash on I-10 West remain unanswered Thursday night, but there's one certainty so far: steel cable barriers saved lives.

"That's exactly the reason we invested this money into these cable barriers," DOTD's Rodney Mallett said.

The price tag to install them? $90 million.

"We have an anecdotal evidence from State Police and people from the traffic management center of them stopping RVs, big trucks, and today, a bus," Mallett said.

It was four years ago in West Baton Rouge Parish that the same cable barriers stopped another 18-wheeler from slamming into oncoming traffic.

"The tension in them, when they hit, they deflect," Mallett explained. "If they don't prevent a cross-over, it will slow them down."

Today, drivers traveling in the opposite lanes were lucky, but that wasn't the case for two men killed in St. James Parish in October.

Trending News

The two men were killed when a vehicle went through barriers in a wreck on I-10 in St. James Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers identified the two deceased drivers as a 45-year-old David Curtis and 55-year-old Herbert Fernandez.

"Cross-over accidents can be deadly," Mallett said.

They are currently constructing 90 miles of cable along LA Hwy 90, I-10, and I-12.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days