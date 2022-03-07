Higher gas prices hitting truckers hard

DENHAM SPRINGS - The recent surge in gas prices is taking a toll on truck drivers, and that cost will likely affect consumers in the long run.

With diesel approaching $5 per gallon in the area, it's costing close to $800 for some truckers to fill up. Michael Crowell, an independent driver out of Las Vegas, said he's already seen prices higher than that elsewhere.

"They're affecting the way we are living right now," Crowell said.

According to Crowell, the spike in fuel costs has cut profits by at least 25 percent.

"We're not making any money out here because diesel fuel is so high," Crowell added.

Dijore Seshie, who also owns his own truck, said they've already had to pass some of that cost on to the companies they haul for.

"It's either you drop everything and go sit down, and that's not a solution. So we just have to keep hoping things go back down," Seshie said.

For a lot of these truckers, it's the highest they've seen fuel prices in about 12 years.