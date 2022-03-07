Latest Weather Blog
Higher gas prices hitting truckers hard
DENHAM SPRINGS - The recent surge in gas prices is taking a toll on truck drivers, and that cost will likely affect consumers in the long run.
With diesel approaching $5 per gallon in the area, it's costing close to $800 for some truckers to fill up. Michael Crowell, an independent driver out of Las Vegas, said he's already seen prices higher than that elsewhere.
"They're affecting the way we are living right now," Crowell said.
According to Crowell, the spike in fuel costs has cut profits by at least 25 percent.
"We're not making any money out here because diesel fuel is so high," Crowell added.
Dijore Seshie, who also owns his own truck, said they've already had to pass some of that cost on to the companies they haul for.
"It's either you drop everything and go sit down, and that's not a solution. So we just have to keep hoping things go back down," Seshie said.
Trending News
For a lot of these truckers, it's the highest they've seen fuel prices in about 12 years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Higher gas prices hitting truckers hard
-
Driver arrested month after hit-and-run crash that left woman dead along Jefferson...
-
State representative pushing to ban red light cameras
-
Local speech therapists concerned CDC milestones could overlook early developmental delays
-
WNBA's Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
Sports Video
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4