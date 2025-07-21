87°
High schoolers to travel overseas to perform on international stage in theater festival
BATON ROUGE - The Arts Council of Baton Rouge was selected to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, the world's largest performing arts festival.
The council will take talented high schools from across ten parishes to perform there.
Additionally, the Arts Council is the first-ever non-high school to be chosen to perform in Scotland.
Hear more about the next generation of Louisiana stars in the interview above!
