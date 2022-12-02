Latest Weather Blog
High schooler found shot to death in Baton Rouge apartment
BATON ROUGE - A high school senior was found shot to death inside an apartment over the weekend.
Mjireyae Addison, 18, was found dead around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at the apartment building on N Ardenwood Drive near Blueberry Street. He had been shot multiple times.
The Baton Rouge Police Department believes the shooting stemmed from a fight.
Over the weekend, McKinley High School identified Addison as a student.
"We were seeing that he was close to graduating, and it's extremely sad for him, his family and our students," Esrom Pitre, principal of McKinley High, said Monday.
Addison played on the school's baseball team.
"He played catcher, he was good at the position," Joseph Kimble, a teammate, said. "He taught me everything I knew about [baseball.]"
Anyone with information about Addison's death should contact police at (225) 389-4869.
