High school football coach out after video surfaces of pregame chant with racial slur

NEW ORLEANS - The head coach of a New Orleans-area high school football team has been ousted after a video circulated online showing a vulgar pregame chant that incorporated a racial slur.

On Tuesday, St. Augustine High School told WWL that coach Nathaniel Jones had been replaced Tuesday after video of the chant made its way onto social media.

"Following a review of our football program, we have decided to go in a new direction," said Dr. Kenneth St. Charles, President and CEO of St. Augustine High School. "We thank Coach Jones for his contributions and service to St. Augustine and our football team. We are confident that Coach Dorsey and the remaining coaches on staff are committed to serving the scholar-athletes in our football program through this period of transition."

It was unclear if the coach resigned from the position or if he was outright fired.

"We are shocked and embarrassed that such blatantly offensive language would be used at any school event and directed toward our student-athletes and opponents. The words and actions of the coach and the players following his lead do not represent the values that St. Augustine has embodied for more than six decades," St. Charles said.

The school said it learned of the chant when it was posted online after St. Aug's game against Brother Martin at Yulman Stadium on Friday. The school said that it is not aware of the source of the video. Another video of that same chant from earlier this year was also found online.