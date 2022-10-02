67°
High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy arrested for DWI

Sunday, October 02 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking deputy was stopped by State Police just after midnight Sunday and arrested for a DWI. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Captain TJ Gaughf was stopped around 12:15 a.m. Sunday on Airline Highway in Duplessis. 

Deputies said Gaughf registered a .15 BAC and was booked in jail on first-offense DWI. 

Gaughf has been suspended indefinitely pending the findings of an internal investigation. 

