High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy arrested for DWI

ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking deputy was stopped by State Police just after midnight Sunday and arrested for a DWI.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Captain TJ Gaughf was stopped around 12:15 a.m. Sunday on Airline Highway in Duplessis.

Deputies said Gaughf registered a .15 BAC and was booked in jail on first-offense DWI.

Gaughf has been suspended indefinitely pending the findings of an internal investigation.