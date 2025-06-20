Heavy rain can lead to standing water on Baton Rouge interstate

BATON ROUGE — Despite sunny skies and clear roads Friday, heavy rains earlier this week led to water backing up onto the interstate.

That could happen again, the La. Dept. of Transportation and Development said.

Thousands of people use Baton Rouge area interstates daily.

"We see more than 100,000 on a regular basis," said DOTD spokesman Rodney Mallett, highlighting the sheer volume of traffic that could be affected.

While the familiar adage "don't drown, turn around" applies to flooded roadways, Mallett acknowledged the impossibility of such a maneuver on the interstate.

"We are closer to sea level, so we have a tendency to have flooding issues," Mallett explained. "So when we build an interstate or when we have a project or build a road, we definitely take drainage into consideration."

One notorious trouble spot is the westbound stretch of Interstate 10 between Perkins Road and City Park Lake, an area already prone to flooding that is exacerbated by ongoing construction.

Mallett said litter contributes significantly to the problem.

"When it rains, that water drains into our drainage system, and it can clog up our drains and it can clog up our pumps and it's a big nuisance, not only to the drainage, but also to the environment as well," Mallett stated.

These clogged drains can result in mud washing onto the roadways, creating hazardous driving conditions. Mallett urged motorists to exercise extreme caution when navigating the interstate during and after heavy rainfall.

"When that happens, you need to make sure you're driving for your conditions," Mallett advised. "Your driving conditions are going to change and you need to be able to pay attention, slow down, and be careful. Extra careful because of the changing traffic conditions."