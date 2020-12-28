72°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities find body during vehicle recovery on Highway 61
BATON ROUGE - Multiple agencies are responding to a vehicle in a canal Monday afternoon.
As the vehicle was being pulled from the canal by a tow truck a body was seen inside the trunk of an SUV.
Officials received a call this morning in regards to a car in a canal near Hwy. 61 and Blount Road.
The Louisiana State Police, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, and other first responders are on scene.
Troopers confirmed shortly before noon they were called about the vehicle.
Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jefferson Manor residents reunite with family for COVID-safe holiday photos
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle along Picardy early Monday morning
-
COVID vaccine to be administered to long-term care facility residents, staff
-
COVID Relief bill signed by President Trump
-
Steelers celebrate 2020 AFC championship