Authorities find body during vehicle recovery on Highway 61

32 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, December 28 2020 Dec 28, 2020 December 28, 2020 1:47 PM December 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Multiple agencies are responding to a vehicle in a canal Monday afternoon.

As the vehicle was being pulled from the canal by a tow truck a body was seen inside the trunk of an SUV. 

Officials received a call this morning in regards to a car in a canal near Hwy. 61 and Blount Road.

The Louisiana State Police, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, and other first responders are on scene. 

Troopers confirmed shortly before noon they were called about the vehicle. 

