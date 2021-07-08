Hearing scheduled Thursday to discuss trial date in teacher's child sex crimes arrest

LIVINGSTON - A hearing was scheduled Thursday to discuss whether a former school teacher charged in a child sex case will go to trial early next week.

The hearing was initially scheduled for July 12, but that was moved up to 3 p.m. Thursday.

The sudden schedule shift comes after an appeals court ruled that her husband Dennis Perkins, who's facing similar charges in the same case, will have his own trial rescheduled.

A judge granted a request to give the two separate trials after they filed for divorce in the past year.

The couple was arrested in 2019 after the disturbing allegations first surfaced. Dennis, who was working as a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy at the time, was fired from the department. Cynthia was a teacher at Westside Junior High, but she resigned after her initial arrest.

