Hearing scheduled Thursday to discuss trial date in teacher's child sex crimes arrest

1 hour 23 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, July 08 2021 Jul 8, 2021 July 08, 2021 10:57 AM July 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - A hearing was scheduled Thursday to discuss whether a former school teacher charged in a child sex case will go to trial early next week.

The hearing was initially scheduled for July 12, but that was moved up to 3 p.m. Thursday. 

The sudden schedule shift comes after an appeals court ruled that her husband Dennis Perkins, who's facing similar charges in the same case, will have his own trial rescheduled.

A judge granted a request to give the two separate trials after they filed for divorce in the past year. 

The couple was arrested in 2019 after the disturbing allegations first surfaced. Dennis, who was working as a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy at the time, was fired from the department. Cynthia was a teacher at Westside Junior High, but she resigned after her initial arrest. 

You can read more on their arrests here.

