80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Head to the polls: Early voting begins Saturday for December election

6 months 2 weeks 1 day ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 November 21, 2018 9:59 AM November 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early voting for the December 8 election starts this weekend.

Polls will be open November 24 through December 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, November 25. According to the Secretary of State's Office, there are 134 candidate runoffs in 47 parishes across the state. 

"The holidays are here, so many voters will need to take advantage of early voting due to additional commitments," said Secretary Kyle Ardoin. "Voters don't need an excuse to take advantage of early voting, and I hope they will remember the importance of their vote."

Residents that want to participate in early voting can do so at the Registrar of Voter’s Office in their parish or at other designated locations.

For a complete listing of early voting locations, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days