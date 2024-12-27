Hammond restaurant's pig mascot returned safely after Christmas caper

HAMMOND - After Salty Joe's pig mascot was stolen from its storefront on Christmas day, deputies were able to safely recover her and return her to her rightful place.

The restaurant posted security footage of the pig being stolen on Dec. 25, and thanks to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the pig has been recovered with only slight damage to her ear.

"She is in recovery as we speak," Salty Joe's posted on Facebook Friday.

It was not clear whether the thief would be facing charges.