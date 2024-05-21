Hammond Police searching for multiple people suspected of credit card fraud at Home Depot

HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department is investigating multiple people suspected of unauthorized use of a credit card who spent $13,000 at a Home Depot.

Hammond Police said they learned the suspected made an online purchase of electronic wire and were able to obtain photographs of the suspects when they came to the Hammond store for pickup.

Anyone knowing the identity of the suspects or who has any information is asked to contact Detective Ronney Domiano with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5739.