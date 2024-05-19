Hammond man killed in Livingston Parish motorcycle wreck

LIVNGSTON PARISH - A Hammond man died Sunday after a motorcycle wreck along South Frost Road in Livingston Parish.

State Police said 42-year-old Billy Ray Collins of Hammond was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on South Frost Road around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers said Collins hit the front bumper of a Subaru that was in the opposite lane and turning onto Grand Lake Boulevard. It is unclear if Collins was driving above the posted speed limit, but troopers said he was driving at a high rate of speed when the accident happened.

Collins was wearing protective gear but died at the scene. The driver of the Subaru was not hurt and toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.

This is the third fatal wreck from the weekend and second motorcycle crash. Trooper Shelby Mayfield said drivers need to be attentive while behind the wheel.

"Motorists needs to slow down, pay attention and be careful. Arrive alive," Mayfield said.