TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Livingston Parish deputies respond to multiple crashes along I-12 amid heavy rain

Photo credit: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office responded to multiple crashes along I-12 eastbound and westbound as heavy rain fell across the capital region on Friday.

The crashes, deputies said, happened between Denham Springs and Satsuma.

Deputies advise that drivers should use caution as they hit the roads during the heavy rain.

