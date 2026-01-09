75°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Livingston Parish deputies respond to multiple crashes along I-12 amid heavy rain
DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office responded to multiple crashes along I-12 eastbound and westbound as heavy rain fell across the capital region on Friday.
The crashes, deputies said, happened between Denham Springs and Satsuma.
Deputies advise that drivers should use caution as they hit the roads during the heavy rain.
Learn more about Friday's storms from the WBRZ Storm Station here.
