75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Livingston Parish deputies respond to multiple crashes along I-12 amid heavy rain

3 hours 41 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, January 09 2026 Jan 9, 2026 January 09, 2026 6:01 AM January 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo credit: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office responded to multiple crashes along I-12 eastbound and westbound as heavy rain fell across the capital region on Friday. 

The crashes, deputies said, happened between Denham Springs and Satsuma. 

Deputies advise that drivers should use caution as they hit the roads during the heavy rain. 

Learn more about Friday's storms from the WBRZ Storm Station here.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days