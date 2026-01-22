59°
Latest Weather Blog
Build EBR holds town hall for community to give feedback on redevelopment
BATON ROUGE - The community got the chance to give feedback for a major redevelopment effort in Baton Rouge on Thursday night.
Build EBR hosted a town hall for residents to give input on their strategic plan.
Those in attendance were able to share what they are seeing in their neighborhoods and outline their priorities for the future. Organizers also provided a survey that will help influence things like future redevelopment project locations, transportation improvement and new economic initiatives.
Trending News
The survey is available here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball approaches opening day
-
Denham Springs beats Parkview Baptist
-
North Baton Rouge shopping center acquired by church to become hub for...
-
20 guns stolen from West Feliciana home, law enforcement trying to identify...
-
West Baton Rouge Parish President Jason Manola talks construction at 'State of...