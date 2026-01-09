71°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A; CLEARED
6a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB before 10/12 Split/Hammond/Exit 159
6:10a: Accident. Greenwell Springs Rd/ Magnolia Bend Rd.; CLEARED
6:20a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Flannery Rd NB/SB at US 190/Florida Blvd; CLEARED
Officials say child breathing after falling into Belle River, rescued in Napoleonville
Trump officials and Louisiana put an end to another decades-old school desegregation...
New Orleans school teacher, coach arrested on child pornography charges, AG's office...
One person dead after shooting at Alaska Street apartment; BRPD says it...
Ascension Parish deputies arrest man accused of 88 counts of child pornography
Southern defensive back announces his return to the Bluff in 2026
Kellen Moore and Mickey Loomis reflect on 2025 Saints season
Southern's leading rusher will return for 2026 season
LSU adds three transfers from Florida on Wednesday
Kim Mulkey debut's weekly radio show at TJ Ribs for 2025-26 season