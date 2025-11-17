69°
Hammond man arrested on murder charges in overdose death of 28-year-old
HAMMOND — Hammond Police arrested a man who allegedly sold a 28-year-old fentanyl-laced heroin.
Jacob Massi died of a fentanyl overdose on Oct. 5. After an investigation, HPD said it found that Massi bought the fentanyl-laced heroin from 34-year-old Christopher Harrison.
According to HPD, an undercover agent set up a drug deal to buy heroin from Harrison. Police arrested him when he arrived to do the deal and said he had heroin with him that field-tested positive for fentanyl.
Harrison faces a second-degree murder charge, as well as distribution of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl charges.
