Hammond home invaders attempted to execute 7-year-old; police say gun misfired

HAMMOND - In the aftermath of a violent home invasion in Hammond that left one man dead and his 12-year-old daughter fighting for her life, deputies say attackers attempted to kill a 7-year-old as well.

Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ that the assailants also turned the gun on a seven-year-old boy after shooting his father and brutally wounding his older sister.

The deadly home invasion happened Sept. 12 around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex off Rufus Bankston Road.

Police say, Omarion Hookfin, Avery Guidry and Tra'von Johnson forced their way into the home of 33-year-old Donte Perry with the intent to rob him of drugs, money and weapons. Police say Perry was shot and killed before the suspects shot his 12-year-old daughter multiple times.

Officers said one of the suspects put a gun to the seven-year-old boy's head and pulled the trigger, but the gun misfired.

A 3-year-old was also in the home at the time, but was not injured.

Chief Travis added the perpetrators likely intended to murder everyone in the home that could provide key clues to police as a witness. The suspects fled the scene quickly after, dropping drugs on the ground on their way out.

All three of Perry's children survived the attack. Each suspect faces multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder.