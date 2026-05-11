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Hammond Fire Department responds to early morning house fire on Washington Drive
HAMMOND — The Hammond Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday morning on Washington Drive.
According to the department, the fire began around 6:08 a.m. when crews arrived to find a single-wide mobile home on fire.
Fire crews quickly contained the flames. There were no reported injuries.
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The fire is currently under investigation.
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