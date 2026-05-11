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Hammond Fire Department responds to early morning house fire on Washington Drive

2 hours 29 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, May 11 2026 May 11, 2026 May 11, 2026 8:18 AM May 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — The Hammond Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday morning on Washington Drive.

According to the department, the fire began around 6:08 a.m. when crews arrived to find a single-wide mobile home on fire. 

Fire crews quickly contained the flames. There were no reported injuries. 

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The fire is currently under investigation. 

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