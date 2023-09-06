Hammond City Council paves way for Uber

HAMMOND- Uber's ride sharing service is expected to soon be available in Hammond.



Paving the way for the company to operate in the city, the Hammond City Council voted Wednesday to amend the city's code.



The Daily Star reports (http://bit.ly/1QafeuQ) Director of Administration Lacy Landrum explained how the ride sharing process works. She said a rider could use the Uber application on a smartphone to set up a ride. After being dropped off at a location, the payment would be made by credit card, as no cash is exchanged.



The driver and rider would each be able to rate the other once the ride is over.



Mayor Pete Panepinto said every cab service that has tried to operate in Hammond has not had enough business to sustain itself.