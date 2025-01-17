60°
Latest Weather Blog
Hamid Ghassemi, serving a life sentence in ex-wife's murder, has died
BATON ROUGE - Hamid Ghassemi, the 73-year-old used car salesman serving a life sentence in the 2015 murder of his ex-wife Tahereh Ghassemi, died on Thanksgiving Day.
Hamid Ghassemi was convicted in 2023 in the murder-for-hire death of Tahereh Ghassemi, who was kidnapped, shot to death and buried in a shallow grave in St. Helena Parish.
Three employees of Hamid Ghassemi's used car lot who prosecutors said were paid $10,000 to kill Tahereh Ghassemi ultimately pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case. The actual triggerman died in prison before Hamid Ghassemi's trial.
Trending News
Authorities said Ghassemi wanted his 54-year-old ex-wife dead to avoid paying her a $1 million divorce settlement.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU track gets season going at Purple Tiger meet
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
-
Capital One says payments, deposits could be delayed due to system issues
-
Freshman LSU QB involved in on-campus wreck early Thursday morning
Sports Video
-
LSU track gets season going at Purple Tiger meet
-
LSU baseball hosts First Pitch Banquet ahead of the start of the...
-
Zachary High rolls in the second half to defeat Madison Prep, 67-53
-
Two freshmen are playing a big role for LSU Gymnastics
-
Cam Carter helps lead LSU to first SEC win of the season