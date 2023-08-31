Teenager from Ghassemi murder-for-hire plot sentenced to 30 years for role in slaying

BATON ROUGE — A Denham Springs man who was brought into a murder-for-hire scheme when he was still a teenager was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for his role in the 2015 attack.

Court records show that District Judge Tarvald Smith sentenced Skyler Williams, 22, on a manslaughter count. Williams had initially been accused of first-degree murder following the death of Tahereh Ghassemi.

The woman's ex-husband, Hamid Ghassemi, was convicted this month of paying three men to kill her so he could avoid paying a divorce settlement in excess of $1 million. He is scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison Sept. 19.

Another co-defendant, Daniel Richter, was sentenced last week to 30 years for manslaughter after testifying against Hamid Ghassemi at his trial. The fourth participant, Tyler Ashpaugh, died in prison last winter after taking a plea deal. Ashpaugh was identified as the person who actually shot Tahereh Ghassemi and had been sentenced to 40 years.

Williams was 17 when the plot was carried out. He did not testify at Hamid Ghassemi's trial.

Richter said Ghassemi had solicited the men to kidnap and kill his estranged wife and their son at their home in April 2015. The son, Hamed Ghassemi, was not harmed and also testified against his father.

According to Richter, while at Tahereh Ghassemi's home, a struggle ensued and Williams allegedly placed the woman in a choke hold before the three injected her with drug that rendered her unconscious. The group then placed her in the trunk of her own vehicle and drove both vehicles out to a grave they previously dug in a remote area in St. Helena Parish.