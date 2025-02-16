One dead, two injured in Central fire

CENTRAL - A fire killed one person early Sunday and firefighters spent hours working to extinguish the blaze.

Two other people were injured, authorities said.

According to Central Fire Department, the fire on Bon Dickey Drive started before 6 a.m. A gas line on the side of the house continued to burn hours later.

Nearby Sullivan Road was closed while firefighters worked the scene of the fire.