Parkview Baptist School closes campus Tuesday due to bomb threat

BATON ROUGE - Students at Parkview Baptist School will be staying home for another day after a second bomb threat was made against the campus.

WBRZ previously reported that campus was empty Monday as Baton Rouge Police officers scoured the area for any type of explosive device. BRPD said they didn't find anything. Units were back out Monday evening searching.

Monday night, a message was sent to parents telling them that school was canceled for Tuesday due to a second threat.

"We understand this may cause concern and disruption, but please know that the safety of our school community is our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and will provide updates as we receive more information," Interim Superintendent Phillip Parker said in a statement.

A spokesperson for BRPD said details surrounding the investigation were limited and did not say where they suspect the threats are coming from.