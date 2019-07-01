Hall of Famer John Robinson to join LSU football coaching staff

Photo: LSU

BATON ROUGE - A member of the College Football Hall of Fame and a longtime coach is joining the LSU football staff.

According to the university, John Robinson will be a senior consultant to head coach Ed Orgeron. He will assist Coach O with the daily planning of practices, personnel, and game planning.

“I want to welcome Coach Robinson and his wife Miss Beverly to the LSU Family,” Orgeron said. “Coach has been a great friend and mentor to me and he will be a very valuable resource for us in growing our championship culture at LSU.”

Robinson served as head coach at Southern Cal from 1976-1982 and then again from 1993-1997. While there he led the Trojans to the 1978 national title and to five Pac-10 championships.

In between his stints at Southern Cal, Robinson was the head coach of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams. Robinson lead the team to the playoffs six times, including two appearances in the NFC Championship Game.