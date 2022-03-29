Gusty wind likely and a few strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday

One more quiet and warm afternoon is ahead. The next storm system will race through the region on Wednesday.

Next 24 Hours: Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Some patchy fog will try to develop around daybreak, but it is not expected to be dense. Once any fog diminishes, skies will be partly sunny helping high temperatures into the mid 80s. It will be breezy with winds will be out of the south at 10-15mph.

?? Be ready for some significant winds on Wednesday. Even without severe thunderstorms, gusts could top 40mph! Spotty tree and powerline damage could result. #LaWX #MsWX pic.twitter.com/6uh3dD8aEo — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) March 28, 2022

Up Next: Temperatures will move from the upper 60s Wednesday morning to the low 80s by afternoon. Due to a very strong surface low pressure moving through the region, winds are expected to be quite strong through the day, even without any rain or thunderstorms. Winds will be sustained out of the south at 20-30mph with gusts over 40mph possible. Know that winds of that magnitude can be enough to fall weak trees and powerlines so be ready for any related issues, even if you do not experience severe weather.

A fast-moving line of thunderstorms is expected between 2pm – 8pm. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has assigned a 3/5 “enhanced risk” of severe weather north of I-12 with a 2/5 “slight risk” to the south. In this case, the time for severe weather should be limited to along and perhaps just ahead of the squall line—it will not be an all day event or all day washout. The biggest threat from these storms will be damaging wind gusts over 60mph. The SPC is even indicating a chance for wind gusts over hurricane force (74mph)! Though a lower threat than the last event, a brief tornado is also possible. Skies will clear overnight into Thursday with a pair of mostly sunny and seasonable afternoons to close out the week. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

Stream LIVE news here.

BOTTOM LINES:

*STRONG THUNDERSTORMS - possible Wednesday afternoon, likely limited to 2-4 hour window

*MAIN THREATS - damaging wind gusts over 60mph, isolated tornado possible

*GUSTY WIND - non-thunderstorms gusts over 40mph possible all day, tie down loose objects

*BE WEATHER AWARE - charge mobile devices, have a way to receive alerts, know the safest place to go

SAFETY: Make sure you have a way to receive warnings in the event storms in your area turn severe. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. If a tornado warning or severe thunderstorm warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather, please have access to alerts through Tuesday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Tweets by WBRZweather