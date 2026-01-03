70°
Gunman sought after Grambling shooting

1 decade 4 months 3 days ago Tuesday, September 01 2015 Sep 1, 2015 September 01, 2015 11:29 AM September 01, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ / KTBS
By: Russell Jones

GRAMBLING - Authorities in Lincoln Parish are looking for a gunman who was involved in a shooting Tuesday in the town of Grambling.

KTBS-TV reported the shooter fled east and wrecked north of Hideaway Park before fleeing on foot into a wooded area.

The shooting did not happen on the Grambling State University campus, according to authorities.

Louisiana Tech in nearby Ruston sent out a message on Twitter warning students about the situation, and to avoid the area.

