Gunman sought after Grambling shooting

GRAMBLING - Authorities in Lincoln Parish are looking for a gunman who was involved in a shooting Tuesday in the town of Grambling.

KTBS-TV reported the shooter fled east and wrecked north of Hideaway Park before fleeing on foot into a wooded area.

The shooting did not happen on the Grambling State University campus, according to authorities.

Louisiana Tech in nearby Ruston sent out a message on Twitter warning students about the situation, and to avoid the area.