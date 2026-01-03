70°
Gunman sought after Grambling shooting
GRAMBLING - Authorities in Lincoln Parish are looking for a gunman who was involved in a shooting Tuesday in the town of Grambling.
KTBS-TV reported the shooter fled east and wrecked north of Hideaway Park before fleeing on foot into a wooded area.
The shooting did not happen on the Grambling State University campus, according to authorities.
Louisiana Tech in nearby Ruston sent out a message on Twitter warning students about the situation, and to avoid the area.
Police continuing search for suspect in Grambling shooting north of the @LATech campus. Continue to avoid search area & stand by for updates
— LATech Alerts (@LATechAlerts) September 1, 2015
