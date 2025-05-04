Gunfire erupts at family crawfish boil in Baker; one killed and another injured

BAKER - Gunfire rang out at a family crawfish boil in Baker on Sunday evening, killing one person and critically injuring another.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that the reported shooting happened near the corner of Rolling Acres Drive and Plank Road around 7:15 p.m. and two people were hurt. Sources tell WBRZ that one of those victims died.

EBRSO said that the suspect has been taken into custody.

WBRZ is at the scene and gathering more information about what happened.