62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gunfire erupts at family crawfish boil in Baker; one killed and another injured

3 hours 55 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, May 04 2025 May 4, 2025 May 04, 2025 7:33 PM May 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAKER - Gunfire rang out at a family crawfish boil in Baker on Sunday evening, killing one person and critically injuring another. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that the reported shooting happened near the corner of Rolling Acres Drive and Plank Road around 7:15 p.m. and two people were hurt. Sources tell WBRZ that one of those victims died.

EBRSO said that the suspect has been taken into custody.

Trending News

WBRZ is at the scene and gathering more information about what happened. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days